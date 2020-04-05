Model Abigail Ratchford has shared an eye-popping picture which has created a buzz among her fans on social media. The sexy model made eyes pop with her sizzling social media post flaunting her hourglass figure. Ratchford has been making heads turn with her sultry pictures through her social media profile. The 28-year-old hottie has made a mark on social media with her sizzling photos and videos. She isn't shy of flaunting her curvaceous body on the photo-sharing platform. She often dons sultry revealing outfits to mesmerise her fans.

She has been treating her Instagram followers to some of the hottest social media posts lately. The brunette bombshell had rocked several unconventional looks since the starting of her modelling career. However, she's most attractive in sultry barely-there thong bikinis. She has garnered much attention for her curvaceous body and fans seem to love her Instagram posts. Her curvaceous physique attract millions of fans on her official Instagram page.

Ratchford makes sure that her followers are entertained with her sexy content on social media. She keeps them updated about her day to day life events and activities.

Her sexy pose in front of the camera makes everyone go breathless. She's is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with more than nine million people following her on the social media platform. Her latest Instagram update has proved that fans love to see her in sizzling outfits as they laud her beauty and grace. The photo has racked up 143K likes and views within a short time since it was uploaded on Ratchford's Instagram page.

Check out some of the sexiest photos of the brunette diva Abigail Ratchford here: