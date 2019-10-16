The star of the American TV series "Brothers & Sisters" and his wife, ended their marriage after almost a decade of being together. Dave Annable and wife Odette who have a four-year-old daughter, Charlie, have decided to separate after nine years of marriage.

The couple made this announcement on Tuesday in an exclusive joint statement and told that this is a decision they took together and have mutually agreed to split. However, they have decided to remain committed to their parental duties since their daughter is their primary concern.

The duo told People that they will be "co-parenting" her. "It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time. Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time," they said.

Dave who is 40, and his wife Odette, who starred in "Supergirl", took their vows and walked down the aisle on October 10, 2010. The marriage ceremony was a private affair that took place in Ojai which is located on the north of Los Angeles.

The couple has decided to split a month after Dave Annable said that he was going to step down from using social media because of anxiety and depression issues.

"Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real. I'm saying goodbye to all of the vacations I'm not on, all of that time I've spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more," the actor wrote in a post he shared on Instagram.

The actor told people that he would stay active on social media since it's now a part of his job. He also stated that he would refrain from comparing his life to what he sees on social media platforms. Dave had last posted a picture with his wife in July. The throwback picture shows Odette showing off her baby bump while Dave stands beside her striking a pose.