Soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday confirmed the news of his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz. The 21-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture along with a caption that revealed his engagement to Peltz. Brooklyn shared a beautiful photo in which he and Peltz can be seen embracing each other.

Wishes Pour In

In his post, Brooklyn promised to be the best husband to his love of life Peltz. He wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Wishes poured in from Hollywood celebrities and sports stars poured on Brooklyn's official handle to wish the couple. A day after the engagement, Brooklyn's father and soccer legend David Beckham also took to his official social media handle to congratulate his son and would-be daughter in law.

Brooklyn and Chloe Grace Moretz Split

Earlier, as reported, Brooklyn was dating actress Moretz. However, they were last seen together in August 2016 when Brooklyn was only a 19-year-old. Their split was confirmed by David Beckham in an interview with Extra TV.

During the interview, Beckham gave his son a piece of relationship advice. He asked him to be respectful. The footballer's son has always been open about his relationship on social media. The model dated Moretz for a brief period in 2014 before reuniting with her and then finally splitting up.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Moretz's picture has garnered over 1.8 million views since it was uploaded on his official Instagram handle. Fans were awestruck by their romance and said that they look just like a perfect couple.