A team of archaeologists, who were conducting an excavation program in the region of Rychnov nad Kneznou in the Czech Republic, found a Bronze Age sword that belongs to the Lusatian culture. The researchers noticed that the pre-historic sword has an ornamental engraving along with a very sharp blade and found rivets alongside the sword which were used to secure the sword handle to the blade.

As per the archaeologists, the area from where this pre-historic sword was found is well-known for its Bronze Age artefacts but none of the researchers expected to find a sword like this, as such finding is very unlikely. Martina Bekova from the Rychnov museum mentioned that this newly found sword is dated around 1200 BC.

She said that the findings of Lusatian culture, which was widespread in the Oder River and Vistula River basins and extended as far east as the Buh River, "are numerous in East Bohemia, but this is not true of swords." As reported by Express.co.uk, Bekova also added that over the past decade, only five pre-historic swords were discovered from the Czech Republic.

But the strange thing is she refused to disclose any details on the particular archaeological site from where the team of excavators found the Bronze Age sword, to protect the site. She mentioned, "I can only say that the finding is from the southern part of the Rychnov region from a hitherto unknown site." However, Berkova said the sword was most likely a unique votive offering to an unknown ancient deity which is a very common ritual during Bronze Age.

As per the historians the Bronze Age which was marked by the rise of states or kingdoms and large-scale societies joined under a central government by a powerful ruler. It should be noted that different societies entered the Bronze Age at different times, such as civilizations in Greece began working with bronze before 3000 BC, while the British Isles and China entered in this Age around 1900 BC and 1600 BC, respectively.

It should be mentioned that ancient Sumer may have been the first civilization to start adding tin to copper to produce Bronze. However, it ended around 1200 BC when humans began to forge an even stronger metal, iron.