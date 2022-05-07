Brock Williams, the Sensational Playmaker to Watch

Brock Williams is a Division 1 basketball player at High Point University. The 6'0 tall, 185-pound freshman has won conference, 4x all-state, and all-conference player of the year. Brock has a NIL deal with PSD, a nationwide underwear company known for its quality and trendy products. Brock is also the founder of a clothing brand, Brock godummy Apparel, which is doing exceptionally well in the fashion business.

The Basketball player from Burlington, North Carolina, attended Burlington Christian Academy for his first and second years. At the academy, Brock averaged 34 ppg and 5 assists per game, winning him awards for all-state, all-conference, and conference player of the year. In addition, his jersey was also retired at Burlington Christian Academy. Brock also had a career-high of 50 points in a single game, including a total of 2,318 points in his high school career, and was rewarded a 2,000 ball on senior night. Brock has also played AAU with Team Loaded NC, Team Loaded, AIAAllstars, and WACG and also had a 44 point game against Isaiah Todd, an NBA player with a victory.

One of Brock's biggest challenges was having to play basketball through COVID-19 in his senior year of high school. This was tough, considering they were not allowed to have fans at the game and had to wear masks. Also, Brock was hesitant to play as he didn't want to bring the virus home to his parents or family members.

"Another obstacle I faced was being undersized. I mean, standing at 6'0 isn't really that tall while playing basketball, but I didn't let that stop me. I used my speed and athleticism to my advantage. I was always not strong enough or tall enough, but I worked and proved the haters wrong," Brock explains.

In the coming years, Brock envisions himself playing in the NBA. The goal is to play alongside some of the greatest players in the game and hopefully leave his mark. Though it may take a while, Brock is confident of one day living his dream. He is also keen on expanding his influence in the fashion industry by establishing his own shoe collection sponsored by Jordan or Nike. Brock has been a huge fan of these two brands, and it would be a dream come true to work with them.

"Based on my NIL deals, I could be making hundreds to thousands of dollars off of my merch. I want to make it to the NBA someday, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes. My parents have pushed and influenced me to be who I am today, and I just want to make them the happiest they can be and thank them for all they have done for me and my career. The NIL deals were perfect timing because they happened as soon as athletes could make money from their names. Years before, athletes couldn't receive money off their names," Brock explains.

To everyone out there chasing their dreams, Brock encourages you to continue putting in the hard work and never giving up. The road might be tough in the early stages, but it always gets easier with time.