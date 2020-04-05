Britain will probably have to increase restrictions regarding outdoor exercise if the common people flout the lockdown rules imposed to combat the deadly coronavirus or COIVD-19 outbreak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated on Sunday.

"I don't want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home ... if too many people are not following the rules," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr program. "At the moment the vast majority of people are. But we should not break the rules because that would mean that the virus spreads more and we then might have to take further action."

Coronavirus crisis in UK

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 64,000 people worldwide and infecting over one million worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

