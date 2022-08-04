Brittney Griner Sentenced To Nine Years in Prison; Russian Court Finds US Basketball Star Guilty of Smuggling Drugs

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian court. The Moscow court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing drugs.

Griner will spend a "total of nine years in a Russian penal colony," judge Anna Sotnikova told the court, adding that the 31-year-old athlete will also have to pay a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,590), according to The Moscow Times.

She was arrested in March after customs officials detected cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow.

Russian customs department at the time of Griner's arrests stated that during inspection of her hand luggage the presence of vapes with specifically smelling liquid was confirmed and an expert determined that the liquid was cannabis oil (hash oil), which is a narcotic substance.

Reports previously claimed that the US could secure the release of WNBA star Griner and retired US Marine Paul Whelan, who is jailed in Russia. It had emerged that Washington had offered Moscow a plan to trade a Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is jailed in the US, for Whelan and Griner.

