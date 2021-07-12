Britney Spears took social media by storm by stripping down to a red hot babydoll lingerie that received close to a million likes on Instagram. The babydoll boasted of push-up bustier cups flaunting ample cleavage with black net lining all over it.

The singer matched her look with a black choker, black heels and flaunted her toned legs as she posed wearing a sultry smokey eye make-up and tied her hairdo. She captioned the image, ''All has been said and done full circle... back to RED !!!!!''

Fans flooded the comments section with the #FreeBritney hashtag and claimed that they're worried about the pop star saying she wouldn't be the one to have uploaded the picture as her account is maintained by someone else and is deprived by her own people with no freedom to login to social media.

''These posts can't be really her, after listening to her powerful testimony,'' said a fan, while the other commented, ''Would be awesome if she managed her own account.'' Another user said, ''Britney, hun, we know this isn't you.''

Also, just a few days ago, Britney had posed topless showing her back in what looks like she's having a good time in a bath tub. A week ago she had shared a video of sporting colourful bikinis and matched her look with a purple sunglasses.

Britney is in the news after her powerful testimony where she said she doesn't have the freedom to do what she loves and is controlled by her father Jamie Spears and called out to be free from ''controlling conservatorship'' from her family members. The singer has accused her father of using over $2 million of her own money to defend himself in court.

She also revealed that her finances are controlled by her father and she doesn't really have knowledge of how much money comes in or goes out of her account. The statement caused uproar and fans are batting on behalf of the 'Oops I did it again' singer so she can live life free from conservatorship.

Britney's mother Lynne Spears has also pleaded that her daughter needs to be freed from conservatorship and asked Judge Brenda Penny to "listen to the wishes of her daughter".