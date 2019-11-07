A step towards making this world a better place, the Queen's future outfits will not have real fur. The animal activists in the UK are thrilled to hear this news that came to light on November 6. This movement is getting popularised by the day and will now be effectively followed by British Royalty. This decision taken by the palace does not mean that the old outfits used by Queen Elizabeth II will be disposed off and not used in the future. The Queen will continue to wear her old outfits. The new outfits that will be designed from now on will have fake fur.

These details were revealed by Angela Kelly in her 'The Other Side of the Coin' a new memoir. Kelly is the queen's personal adviser and dresser. She wrote, "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm." A spokesperson from the palace has also confirmed this news to BAZAAR.com and said, "We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced, or that the queen will never wear fur again. The queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe."

Using fur in the British royalty's outfits has been a tradition since ages. Be it, shawls royalty wear on coronations or even the luxe coats, all of these outfits have real fur in it. The executive director of Humane Society International, Claire Bass says, "Queen Elizabeth's decision to 'go faux' is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it." Now that the British royalty and many prominent brands like Prada and Gucci have ditched the idea of using real fur in their apparel, some biologists wonder is using faux fur is a good idea. Since these are synthetic fabric, they have a chance of causing harm to the environment.