British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Friday that he hoped the time of the national lockdowns for containing the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak was receding as the local measures might get in use but warned of the impact on the economy due to the pandemic.

"We are now moving into a different phase," he stated while adding that the local measures and also the test and tracer systems can be used in spite of going back to the nationwide lockdowns.

Boris Johnson Asks Not to Expect Another COVID-19 Lockdown

Johnson said he hoped every school pupil and every student could go back to school full time in September. "There has been a huge economic cost to what has happened," he said. "That will be painful and expensive to make up."

"There will be some difficult times ahead," Johnson said. "We will manage our finances as prudently and as sensibly as we can."

(With agency inputs)