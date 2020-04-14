The prime minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is currently continuing his recovery from the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 at his official country residence, the spokesman of the pm stated on Tuesday, mentioning that the leader will be back to work after getting the advice from his medical team.

Bris Johnson continuing his recovery from COVID-19

"He is continuing his recovery at Chequers," the spokesman told reporters. "The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir claiming the lives of over 119,000 and infecting nearly two million people globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world.

