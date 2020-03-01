The British Prime Minister and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement and that they are expecting their first child on Saturday, February 29. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the British media about their engagement and pregnancy. Symonds in her private account on Instagram announced that she is expecting and is engaged to the Prime Minister.

The present British PM will be married for the third time and is working on finalizing his divorce settlement with his second wife. In 2010, David Cameron and his wife Samantha had their daughter while living in Downing Street. This was the last time a child was born to a sitting PM.

First unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street

Johnson and Symonds is the first couple to occupy the PM house as an unmarried couple. According to BBC, she is the youngest partner of a Prime Minister in the past 170 years or so. Johnson has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler. The couple separated in 2018 after more than 20 years together.

The tabloids in the UK have called Symonds the first girlfriend and even the "first squeeze". She has been under constant scrutiny from the media which analyzed her all the way until the couple reached Downing Street. The couple is said to have gotten engaged last year and is expecting their first child this summer.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Symonds has maintained a low profile ever since Johnson became the prime minister. She has previously worked on his re-election campaign as London mayor in 2012 before becoming the Tories' director of communications. She is also an avid environmentalist and a campaigner. She has also been working with ocean conservation charity.

Symonds lived with Johnson for a brief period of time last year. She has been thrown into the spotlight several times. She has been visible alongside Johnson during various times and during their public appearances, yet they have maintained a low profile while discussing the details of their lives. Johnson has never been open about his children or marriage and it seems like he hopes that the third time is a charm for him.