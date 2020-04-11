The British prime minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress while recovering from Coronavirus or COVID-19, the pm's office stated on Saturday.

Boris Johnson recovering well

Johnson was moved out of intensive care after three nights on Thursday and Downing Street said on Friday he had managed to start walking, although his recovery was at an early stage. "The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world claiming the lives of over 100,000 people and also infecting more than one and a half million globally. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the virus originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

The virus has currently spread to over 170 countries in the world and is currently spreading like wildfire. US, Italy, Spain and China are one of the most hit nations due to the deadly novel virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)