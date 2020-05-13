The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom stated on Wednesday that the deaths of 144 health care workers and 131 social care workers had been confirmed as involving the coronavirus or COVID-19.

UK grapples to tackle COVID-19

The United Kingdom's total COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 290,000 people globally and has spread to more than 170 countries. The WHO has described the deadly novel outbreak as a pandemic.

The US is the most affected country in the world followed by Russia and Spain. The deadly virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei is spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)