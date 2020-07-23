The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned that the people should remain vigilant to the coronavirus or COVID-19 threat when the nation heads into winter as the cases around the world rise every day.

"It is not the end of the story and we've got to be very, very vigilant as we go forward into the colder months," Johnson told UK media.

COVID-19 in UK

He was speaking in Orkney, an island group off the northern coast of Scotland, where he is trying to revive strained relations with Scotland by saying that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 15.2 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 623,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

