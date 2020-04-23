The British prime minister Boris Johnson is recovering pretty well from the coronavirus or COVID-19 complications and will get back in the office soon, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis stated on Thursday.

"He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do, he is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do," Lewis told Sky.

Coronavirus crisis

"I'm looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I'm sure he will be very soon, I am sure he will be very keen to get back but I think he is also doing the right thing."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 170,000 people globally and infecting over 2.5 million people worldwide. The deadly novel virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

