The British parents who are traveling in China can be separated from their children if one person test positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. Every nation on Earth has brought new travel restrictions and laws since the pandemic started this year.

But China is the only nation whose UK government foreign travel advice page gives a warning that has a policy of family separation in the event of a positive coronavirus test, as per reports. "The Chinese authorities continue to impose various control and quarantine measures across the country, including restrictions on movement, reduced transport, entry and exit controls for towns and villages, and isolation requirements for travel between different parts of the country," the official website stated.

"You may be separated from your child if one of you tests positive for coronavirus. If this happens to you, you can call +86 (0)10 8529 6600 for 24/7 urgent consular assistance. Non-residents may be charged for their care," it added.

Rule for British in China

The information is the latest addition to the Foreign Office's official travel advice that got added to the page on Friday. It is not known how long families might get separated if a member tests positive for the virus. It is also not clear if very young children are exempted from the policy and where they will be kept if the policy makes them stay alone.

The policy is the latest deterrent against traveling to other nations while the deadly virus still continues to spread worldwide with little hope for a vaccine this year. The government of the UK still advises the British nationals against all but important international travel as the world continues to fight the pandemic.

Anyone who is planning to enter China is going to need to submit a Health Declaration Form beforehand and needs to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test no more than three days ahead of travel. The people of Britain returning to the UK from the trip in China need to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival.

China claims to have just 265 active cases of the deadly disease. But the nation's reported statistics have been questioned by the world as many accused the country of covering up the real number of cases and deaths. The official death toll in China stands over 4,600, as per reports.