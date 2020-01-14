British Model Madalyn Davis, 21, was found dead at Diamond Bay, Sydney, on January 12. Emergency crews were alerted by a group of local people who could not find her after taking photos there. The 21-year-old model is from Lincoln in the UK and had been in Australia for a number of weeks. She and her friends went to watch the sunrise at about 6:30 am. Her body was retrieved from the water about four hours later.

In the last picture — taken two days before she died — Davis can be seen smiling while surrounded by friends in a bar on Bondi Beach.

In a tweet posted on, January 12, Saturday night, Marine Rescue New South Wales said: "Emergency services were alerted after a group of people taking photos inside the fence early this morning regathered and could not find the woman."

Tributes pouring in for the late model

A family member said: "Thank you for all your beautiful condolences for Madalyn Davis and her family — it is an absolute tragedy to which nothing has been confirmed." Tributes to the backpacker flooded social media, with one person writing: "Such a beautiful soul, you just loved living life to the fullest, you was (sic) one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you'll be missed soo much, you really was (sic) taken too soon."

Police said in a statement that they are currently investigating Madalyn's death. The police statement said: "An investigation is underway."