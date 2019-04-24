A British man who was caught on camera while punching an elderly security guard at Roxy Square early this month was charged in court on Wednesday for committing the offence.

The court documents revealed that the Briton, 47-year-old Stuart Boyd Mills, is also a Singapore permanent resident. He faced one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of intentionally harassing the 60-year-old security guard Andrew Lim Cheng Hock.

The incident took place at Roxy Square on April 4 at around 12.15 am and the victim suffered a sprained neck and swollen eye in the attack. The entire incident was captured by the victim's colleague, who was present during the incident.

The captured video clearly showed that Mils was arguing with the elderly man and suddenly became aggressive when Lim told the offender about the location of the mall's exit doors.

Soon the situation became worse and Mills told Lim to shut up but the latter said, "Can we talk nicely" and showed him the exit door.

But, the offender took the situation to another level as he stuck out his leg and try to hurt the victim. Later he was captured in the video punching the elderly security guard's face and as a result, Lim fell to the ground.

Next day, Mills came back to the mall and apologised for his action.