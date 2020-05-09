British bombshell Demi Rose is unstoppable when it comes to stealing the limelight on social media. The diva has grabbed the attention of millions of fans with another sultry photo of herself on Instagram. The modelling queen in her latest social media update is seen holding a mug in her hand while she flashes a cute smile. The diva wore a lacy silk robe in which she looked extremely steamy and gorgeous. Her light makeup and beautiful hairdo complemented her look in the eye-popping picture.

The sultry Instagram photo racked up more than 277K likes and views within a short period since it was uploaded by Demi. Several fans wrote on her Instagram account admiring the photo and her insane beauty. While some shared emojis of kisses and love, others commented on her hotness. One of her loyal fans even wrote, "U re the most beautiful woman from The world ❤️angel ROSE". The 25-year-old sexy model has made a huge fan base with her sultry image on social media. She is popular for her amazing modelling assignments and she's one of the most followed modelling celebrities on Instagram.

Demi has been quite open about her professional life, but there is a lot that is undercover. She's secretive about her private life and fans are curious to know more about her. Earlier, the diva was spotted with famous rapper Tyga, who had also dated business mogul Kylie Jenner. The hot model isn't shy of flaunting her curves on the internet and she often goes topless for her Instagram posts.

Apart from her sexy photos and videos on social media, fans love her daring attitude. She had earlier dared to go naked near an infinity pool.

Recently in another photo, Demi was seen bathing in a bathtub full of rose petals. The nude photo of the modelling sensation took the internet by storm and left very little to the imagination of her 14 million followers on Instagram.