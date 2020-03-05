British bombshell Demi Rose is back in a sizzling avatar. The diva, who is known for her sexy hourglass Kim Kardashian-like figure, is taking the internet by storm with her hot and sexy social media updates. The 24-year-old has just made heads turn in the picture that has left her fans spellbound. In the photo, Demi dons a sexy winter suit with fur on the neck while the deep cut in her chest gives a peek at her assets. The model is not shy of showing off or flaunting her sexy figure.

Earlier, Demi made headlines for her sultry vacation photos. She went vacationing in Thailand where she clicked a series of nude pictures near an infinity pool. The photos left people awestruck on the internet and grabbed millions of eyeballs after it was uploaded on her official handle. The Bang Energy elite model is one of the most popular models on Instagram and she can make her fans go gaga with her sultry looks. Her latest update has garnered over 352K likes and views on the social media platform. Several fans shared their love for Demi with kisses and love emojis.

Demi needs no introduction when it comes to modelling. She has made a mark with her career so far and she has a huge fan base supporting her on social media platforms. She is quite secretive about her personal life even if she keeps updating her day to day stuff online.

Her relationship with Tyga, the famous rapper, is what created a buzz earlier. However, both were known to be together for a short period. The beauty has a whopping 13.3 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle.

Check out her latest Instagram post here: