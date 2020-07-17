Demi Rose, who is known as 'British Kim Kardashian', has left fans breathless in her latest Instagram update. The diva, known for her hourglass figure, is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy thong bikini swimsuit in the latest picture. The beautiful bikini has highlighted her toned curves and massive assets, leaving fans drooling on social media.

The eye-popping Instagram photo has managed to grab much attention on the photo-sharing platform from fans all over the world. The 25-year-old modeling sensation knows how to make heads turn in sexy outfits. This isn't the first time Demi has created a buzz on social media with her beauty. She often sets fire on the internet with her smoking hot looks.

In yet another Instagram picture Demi has also left fans awestruck. In the picture, the British model wore a sexy dress, which has a deep cut on the chest part. Her printed ensemble highlighted her beautiful neckline and flawless skin. She styled her hair in a french braid and wore a light coloured lip gloss to complete her summer look. The picture has left fans wanting more and managed to grab millions of eyeballs.

On the work front, Demi has made a mark with her modelling in the fashion industry. She is one of the most beautiful models in the industry today. She has a whopping 14.1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She became famous as a model after she started dating famous rapper Tyga, who had also dated Kylie Jenner.

In an interview with a leading media agency, Demi revealed that she had had an eating disorder when she was a teenager. Check out some of the most beautiful photos of the British diva, which has taken the internet by storm lately: