British band The Darkness to perform live in Singapore in March 2026: Here's All You Need to Know!

British rock band The Darkness is set to return to Singapore on March 11, 2026, promising an electrifying night of high-energy riffs and retro-glam theatrics. Fans can look forward to rocking out well past sundown as the group brings its signature sound to the local stage.

As part of their Dreams On Toast tour, the quartet—vocalist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, and drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor—will thrill audiences at the Capitol Theatre.

On December 2, there will be a presale session for LAMC members. Interested people must register on the LAMC website in order to participate in this.

However, next day, December 3, the general sales will start. Reports stated that more information about the upcoming show will be revealed later.

In 2003, The Darkness's first album, Permission To Land, was widely praised by critics. I Believe In A Thing Called Love and Love Is Only A Feeling, two of the album's hit songs, both reached the top of several charts.

The band was well-known in its early years for its glamorous, flamboyant hard rock sound and received accolades for its stage presence.