The British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday as the country was put on lockdown until the next month for tackling the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. The airline company stated, "In light of the Italian government's announcement and the UK government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today (10 March)," the airline, owned by IAG, said.

COVID-19 causing a major stir around the world

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a major stir around the world in recent times. The virus has infected nearly 115,000 people and has claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people in over 95 countries. The world economy is facing a major threat due to the COVID-19 which originated from Hubei province of central China.

The mainland of China is the most affected region due to the virus outbreak followed by Italy, South Korea and Iran. Many major events have been cancelled due to the virus outbreak and many are under threat of getting cancelled or postponed. The WHO has not yet termed the outbreak a pandemic but it may happen so in the near future.

(With agency inputs)