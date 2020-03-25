Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday. The 71-year old royal is displaying mild symptoms, a Clarence House spokesman, Telegraph reported.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," he said. Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles was also tested for Covid-19. "The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," the spokesman said.

The royal couple reportedly left London earlier this week, for Balmoral, in Scotland, where they're in self-isolation. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing," the spokesman further informed.

On how the Prince contracted the deadly virus, the spokesman said that, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

About novel coronavirus

Covid-19 is a disease caused by novel coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a local wet market, in Wuhan, China. After being reported in China, late in December, the disease has now spread to 195 nations, infecting 434,595 and killing 19,603.

Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A lack of sense of taste and smell are newly established symptoms, especially on those who don't display the other symptoms. The disease has proved to be more deadly for the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

Several celebrities and high-profile public figures have been infected with the disease, since its outbreak three months ago. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first to be infected with the disease. Other high-profile figures include, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, British actor Idris Alba, late night host Andy Cohen, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert and Monaco's Prince Albert II.