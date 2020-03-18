The Parkrun, which is the weekly timed runs that attract around 140,000 people in Britain has been called off for the rest of the month all across the country and also most probably through April for the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, as stated by the organisers on Wednesday.

COVID-19 affects Parkrun

The run has turned into a global phenomenon since the time it was founded in a London park back in 2004. Around six million people worldwide had registered for the free five-kilometre run before the time the event turned 15 last October.

The cancellation, announced in an email to participants, follows government advice for Britons to limit social contact to try to slow the spread of the virus. Most of Britain's professional sporting calendar has already been postponed.

(With agency inputs)