The economy of the United Kingdom was almost stagnant in the three months leading to February, before the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis to a rise in the country while pushing it into what is likely to be a severe recession, official data showed on Thursday.

UK economic crisis

Gross domestic product rose by 0.1 percent in the December-February period, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than a median forecast for growth of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. In February alone, GDP fell by 0.1 percent compared with a forecast for growth of 0.1 percent in the Reuters poll.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a majors stir around the world claiming the lives of over 88,000 people worldwide and more than 7,000 in the UK. The virus outbreak has infected over 1,400,000 people globally and has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)