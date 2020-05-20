The government of the United Kingdom is still working on the details of how the country will implement the quarantine measures for the people who are arriving in the nation amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, the interior minister Priti Patel stated on Wednesday.

"We are still developing measures, so we are not in the position to say 'this is how it's going to work'," Patel said during an interview on LBC radio. "In terms of how this will work, we will be announcing this shortly," she said, confirming only that the duration of quarantine would be 14 days.

UK Still Planning on Quarantine Measures

The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 4.9 million people worldwide while claimed the lives of more than 320,000 people globally and has spread to more than 170 countries. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

