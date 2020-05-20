The Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that a program for tracking and tracing those suspected of having got in contact with people who were tested with coronavirus or COVID-19 will be in place by June 1.

The prime minister of the European country stated that the government will have recruited 25,000 trackers by the beginning of the next month, capable of tracing 10,000 new deadly virus cases per day when the overall number of the regular tests would have reached 200,000.

Coronavirus in UK

"We have growing confidence that we will have a test, track and test operation that will be world-beating, and yes it will be in place by June 1," Johnson told parliament in exchanges with opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer. He initially told Starmer that he was confident it would be in place by that date if other conditions were satisfied and it was "entirely provisional".

