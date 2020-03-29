The United Kingdom has placed an order for 10,000 ventilators to be made by a consortium of companies that include Ford, Airbus and Rolls-Royce as a pat of the efforts in fighting the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, industry source stated to Reuters.

The governments around the world are trying to boost the ventilator numbers, which are mechanical breathing devices that can blow air and oxygen inside the lungs, that are available to the health services.

Coronavirus crisis

They are crucial for the care of people with lung failure, which can be one of the complications suffered by patients with severe COVID-19, the disease coronavirus causes. But they don't necessarily save people. An announcement is due on Monday, the source said. British media previously reported the news. A spokeswoman at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street declined to offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(With agency inputs)