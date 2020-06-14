The UK government is looking at the options for the two-week-long quarantine for the people who are entering the country and may be able to make changes to the rules, the finance minister stated on Sunday.

"We all want to see travel open again, of course, we do, and like everything else we want to make sure we have the right measures at the right time informed by the science and everything else that we have to consider," Sunak told BBC television.

UK Grapples With Coronavirus

"We are looking at all options to ensure that that is possible and people have got suggestions about how we might be able to open up some travel corridors over time and so the transport secretary is actively looking at all of those options."

The government has come under heavy pressure from the travel industry and other sectors over the quarantine policy which it introduced last week. Airlines said it will hammer jobs and tourism.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 430,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

