The United Kingdom is putting 8.4 million pounds into a new research for examining the long-term effects of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry mentioned on Sunday.

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been observed by many to cause many health impacts for a few patients beyond the immediate respiratory problems, but with other infected people asymptomatic, the activities of the virus are not totally understood.

COVID-19 Study by UK

"As we continue our fight against this global pandemic, we are learning more and more about the impact the disease can have, not only on immediate health but longer-term physical and mental health too," health minister Matt Hancock said.

The Department of Health said 10,000 people would take part in the study, which is being led by the University of Leicester and hospitals in the city. Lung and blood samples of the patients will be taken and they will also be assessed by advanced imaging, and the findings will be used to develop new forms of personalized treatment.

(With agency inputs)