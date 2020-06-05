Scientists from Britain halted a large trial on Monday that was exploring the usage of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in patients with deadly novel virus disease coronavirus or COVID-19 after the initial results showed no evidence of any benefit.

"We reviewed the data and concluded there is no evidence of a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalized with COVID, and decided to stop enrolling patients to the hydroxychloroquine arm with immediate effect," said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the so-called RECOVERY trial. "This is not a treatment (for COVID-19)," he added.

Scientists Halt Hydroxychloroquine Trial in UK

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 6.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of more than 390,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. Scientists all around the world are currently trying to find a cure for the deadly disease.

(With agency inputs)