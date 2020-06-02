The Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson's government is facing widespread mockery since on Tuesday due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 rules that were cast by few media as a 'sex ban', even though a junior minister mentioned that the regulations were targeted to keep people safe.

Under the amendments that were introduced to the rules on Monday, no person might not participate in a gathering that takes place in a public or private place indoors and comprises f two or more people. The tabloid media cast it as a 'bonking ban'.

UK Government Faces Wrath of Public for 'Sex Ban'

"What this about is making sure we don't have people staying away from home at night," British junior housing minister Simon Clarke told LBC radio when questioned about the so called "bonking ban".

When asked if the rules allowed couples to copulate outdoors, Clarke chuckled and said: "It is fair to say the transmission risk of coronavirus is much lower in the open air than in internal space, but obviously we do not encourage people to do anything like that outside at this time or any other." On Twitter, #sexban was trending in the United Kingdom.

(With agency input)