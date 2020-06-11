The death toll of the United Kingdom recorded that the cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 rose by 151 to 41,279 as per the latest update 1600 GMT on June 10, as per the government data that got released on Thursday.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the deaths of more than 416,000 people and also infected over 7.3 million in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country in the world and followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are currently working on finding a cure for the virus in recent times as the nations had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly novel virus. The countries are currently relaxing the restrictions to restarting the economy.

(With agency inputs)