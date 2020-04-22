The British foreign minister Dominic Raab stated on Wednesday that the government was confident that it will meet the target of carrying out 100,000 tests a day for the coronavirus or COVID-19 by the end of the month. The official figures on Tuesday showed 18,206 tests have been done on the previous.

UK Coronavirus crisis

"I do think it is important to have a target and to drive towards a target. We are making good progress, we are confident we will meet it," Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, told parliament. "It is about capacity, it is about distribution, we'll only be able to manage to hit that target if all of us come together to deliver on it," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 170,000 people globally and infecting over 2.5 million people worldwide. The coronavirus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

