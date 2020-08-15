Creating a personal brand concentrates on different aspects that are very relevant to achieve success. One of them, without a doubt, is the content. Managing each element of the material to make it attractive for the followers is a challenge known by those who take it on. Edouard Prunier recognizes this issue and has transformed the usual conception of content within the brand.

Also known as Edu Pruni, this young man of 24 has dedicated most of his time to becoming a recognized entrepreneur and influencer within the social networks. In addition to focusing his professional career on modeling, Edu has grown as an influencer and personal brand in the digital world, but also outside it.

Usually, when talking about the content within a personal brand, the main element is the target audience and focus on that aspect, preferably on a particular topic. However, Edu has broken this paradigm. Instead of focusing on a specific audience or an individual content area, he has worked on bringing several worlds together.

Making a Difference in Networks

Edu has based his development as an influencer on combining different aspects that could please any audience. Fashion, travel, cars, lifestyles, and many other facets can be found as part of the content that this young man frequently shares in his social networks.

How it makes a difference? In principle, one of the aspects that makes this young man's account more interesting is that his followers remain expectant of what will be the novelty with which Edu will surprise them. About what he will share content, where he will go on a trip, or which late-model car will be part of his photos on Instagram.

On the other hand, as a brand, it has allowed him to work with different internationally recognized companies, in various fields, without being limited to a specific area.

This makes him different. Instead of working in a specific area, Edu has decided to diversify in the way he shares content within his social networks, and this has given him great results. He has currently managed to gather around half a million followers and counting.

Expand Your Reach

Having the ability to manage his social networks with such diversity has allowed him to expand the reach and, evidently the number of followers. As there is no fixed content canon, anyone who is attracted to any of the above topics can enter Edu's profile and be amazed by any aspect of his daily content.

There is no limitation to his content, as he claims that he is only trying to generate a connection across the world. And going deeper into various topics, without having to close himself tp one specifically, has allowed him to be more flexible in his approach to working with social networks.

These aspects have been crucial to its growth, as it gives greater exposure to hundreds of audiences who are attracted by its content.

Beyond the Networks

Although his modeling and influencing work takes up much of his time, Edu is a young man with a vision, and this has led him to work hard to become a prominent member of the business world as well.

He owns several businesses, including a chain of restaurants and others in which several partners accompany him. This has allowed him to acquire great experience and manage with excellent skills in the growth of his businesses.

Although he is a successful young man, Edu's life has been surrounded by challenges and difficulties with which he has had to work to continue on the path towards his goals. He emphasizes that his family has been vital support throughout his career and life.

Although he has come a long way, this young entrepreneur assures us that there is still a long way to go both in the business environment and as part of the social networks, where he assures us he is working with absolute dedication to improve the quality of content every day and to allow his influence on the networks to continue growing by leaps and bounds.