Brighton vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

In one of the most thrilling Premier League encounters Brighton will take on Tottenham at The American Express Community Stadium on October 6, Sunday. This match is important for both the teams as they aim to improve their positions in the league table. Brighton currently holds 10th place with 9 points, while Tottenham is just ahead in 8th place with 10 points.

The weather forecast for the match suggests overcast skies with a temperature of 16°C, creating a cool and pleasant atmosphere for the players. David Coote will be the referee for this contest. Here's all you need to know about the big Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham.

Important Match for Both Teams

Brighton will need to turn around their October performance, as they've won only one of their 16 October matches since 2020 (9 draws, 6 losses). Their sole victory was a 4-1 win against Chelsea in 2022.

Brighton, under the guidance of Fabian Hürzeler, has had an up-and-down start to the season, recently losing their unbeaten run in a defeat to Chelsea. They might field up to four new players, despite the absence of several key members.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham enters the match following an impressive away win against Manchester United and a Europa League victory over Ferencvaros, although they will be without their star player Heung-Min Son.

Considering Tottenham's recent form and strong attacking play, the recommended bet is for Tottenham Hotspur to win, with odds set at 2.3.

Both teams have displayed weaknesses in defense, so goals from both sides are likely. The match promises to be an engaging tactical contest, with Brighton's possession-focused approach facing off against Tottenham's dangerous counter-attacking strategy.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Tottenham will be played on Sunday, October 6 at The American Express Community Stadium, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.