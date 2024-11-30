Brighton vs Southampton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Brighton is set to face Southampton at The American Express Community Stadium on Nov. 30 in a crucial Premier League encounter. The match holds particular importance for Brighton & Hove Albion, currently in 5th place with 22 points -- leapfrogging Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in the process -- as they aim to climb even higher in the league standings.

Led by coach Fabian Hürzeler, Brighton enters the game with strong momentum following a recent victory over Manchester City. On the other hand, Southampton, managed by Russell Martin, finds itself at the bottom of the table with only 4 points and is desperately fighting to escape the threat of relegation.

Brighton Aims to Reach Top Four

Brighton's recent form has fans dreaming big, with chants about qualifying for Europe's top tournament breaking out during their 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend. While Hurzeler refrained from commenting directly on the chant, he didn't discourage the excitement, stating, "I don't listen, so they can sing whatever they like."

The team's current position in the league has surprised some, especially after finishing 11th last season while balancing Europa League commitments. However, the manager remains unfazed, praising his players for their efforts after their latest victory.

Meanwhile, Southampton's manager, Russell Martin, is striving to maintain a positive outlook as his team prepares to visit the Amex Stadium, following a narrow 3-2 loss to Liverpool at home.

"There's so much more to come. The fight is there, and they're running," he said.

Southampton were relegated at the bottom of the table during the 2022-23 season, their last appearance in the Premier League.

Although they currently find themselves in the same position, Martin is optimistic, believing this season feels different and that the players are giving their all for him and the club.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Southampton will be played at the Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, on Friday, November 29, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 pm ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 30).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Southampton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Southampton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Southampton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Southampton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Southampton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.