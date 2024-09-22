Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The stage is set for an exhilarating clash at Falmer Stadium as Brighton takes on Nottingham Forest in the 2024/25 English Premier League. Both teams are tied on eight points after four matches. Forest enters this game with confidence following a landmark victory over Liverpool at Anfield and will be looking to continue that winning form.

Brighton is also hoping to rebound in front of their home supporters after back-to-back draws in their last two fixtures. Brighton kicked off the season in great form, securing wins over Everton on the road and Manchester United at home. However, their momentum slowed down with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Chance to Advance

Brighton followed it up with a scoreless draw against Ipswich Town at Falmer Stadium. A recent EFL Cup win over Wolverhampton has brought back some optimism for the Seagulls as they aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, started their season with a 1-1 home draw against Bournemouth before earning a 1-0 away win over Southampton. They followed up with another 1-1 home draw, this time against Wolves, but made waves with a remarkable 1-0 wn over Liverpool at Anfield in their most recent match.

Curiously, Nuno Espirito Santo's team has struggled on home turf but excelled in away matches, so Forest fans will be hoping for another strong performance on the road in this pivotal encounter.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest will be played on Sunday, September 22 at the at Amex Stadium at 2 PM BST (local time), 9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.