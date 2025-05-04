Brighton vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will go all out to reclaim third place on the Premier League table as they face Brighton & Hove Albion, who still have a chance at qualifying for European competition. Earlier this season, Brighton's impressive performances had many predicting a top-four or top-five finish for the club—spots Newcastle now appear poised to secure.

However, fortunes have changed drastically for Brighton's young manager Fabian Hürzeler, who has struggled to bring consistency to his squad's results. Prior to last weekend, Brighton had gone through a rough patch after going five Premier League matches without a win and had also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United High on Confidence

While a Champions League spot is now out of reach for Brighton, hopes for a European place remain alive if they can finish in the top nine—especially with the potential for England to send nine clubs into continental tournaments next season.

Brighton snapped their winless streak last weekend with a dramatic late win over West Ham United. In a game where both sides found the net, it was Carlos Baleba's stunning goal that sealed the win for the Seagulls. Hürzeler will now be desperate to build on that result and put in a strong showing against an in-form Newcastle side.

Since being knocked out of the FA Cup in the fifth round—ironically by Brighton—Eddie Howe's Newcastle team has been on an impressive run. They not only won over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final but also strung together five straight Premier League wins, pushing themselves firmly back into the Champions League places.

Newcastle United faced a roadblock with a heavy 4-1 loss to Aston Villa, but they bounced back by beating already-relegated Ipswich Town last weekend. The Tractor Boys were reduced to ten men and managed to hold firm until just before halftime, when Alexander Isak converted a penalty in stoppage time to break the deadlock.

The second half proved to be more straightforward for Newcastle, with goals from Dan Burn and William Osula securing a comfortable win and helping them move back into third place. However, Manchester City's win over Wolves on Friday night saw Pep Guardiola's team leapfrog into third, meaning Eddie Howe's side will need a win at Brighton to regain that spot.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United will be played at Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, on Sunday, May 4, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

