Brighton vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City will both aim to bounce back in their campaigns after an unimpressive start to the Premier League season. Brighton became the first team to fall at Everton's newly opened stadium, where Fabian Hurzeler's side suffered a 2-0 drubbing.

Jack Grealish proved instrumental for the Toffees with an outstanding performance, leaving the Seagulls still chasing their first league win. Now, Hurzeler's men will face Grealish's parent club, Manchester City, in their next match. Their season opener against Fulham wasn't impressive at all, with the match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, and the upcoming clash with City promises to be a demanding test for them.

The Confident Will Win

Brighton's confidence got a boost recently after thrashing Oxford United 6-0 in the Carabao Cup second round, a result Hurzeler will hope to build upon as they aim for a positive outcome against the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City began their Premier League campaign on a solid note, sweeping aside Wolves with a dominant 4-0 win. But their first home outing of the season proved disappointing, as Pep Guardiola's men once again faltered against their long-time stumbling block, Tottenham. Thomas Frank's side delivered a commanding display at the Etihad, leaving with all three points.

Looking ahead, City face a challenging run of fixtures after the international break. They host the Manchester Derby, welcome Napoli to the Etihad in a tough Champions League clash, and then head to the Emirates for a high-stakes meeting with Arsenal. Any slip-ups in the league during this stretch could damage Guardiola's title ambitions early on.

For now, Guardiola will want to take some momentum into the break, and will look for a win at Brighton on Sunday. Despite the setback against Spurs, City will see the trip to the Amex as a chance to reset, especially with either Liverpool or Arsenal guaranteed to drop points the same day — an opportunity to climb back into the fight at the top of the table.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be played at Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, on Sunday, August 31, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton and Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.