Brighton vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brighton and Leicester City will both be eager to get back on track when they meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Gameweek 32 of the 2024/25 Premier League season continues this weekend, kicking off with Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at the Etihad before three matches take place at the same time — one of which sees Brighton host Leicester.

Brighton have had a mixed season, showing flashes of quality but also struggling for consistency. In their first campaign since Roberto De Zerbi's departure, the Seagulls have impressed at times under Fabian Hürzeler. However, persistent defensive issues have cost them valuable points and they have to be careful going forward.

Brighton Aim to Rebuild Themselves

Brighton's form has dropped recently, with no wins in their last four matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Leicester City are staring at a likely return to the EFL Championship after a disastrous season.

Since the departure of manager Steve Cooper, things have only deteriorated further. The Foxes have found it extremely difficult to find the back of the net and are currently on an eight-game losing streak — failing to score in any of those matches.

This dismal run has seen Leicester make unwanted history as the first team in Premier League history to lose eight straight games without scoring a single goal. With team morale in tatters and a 12-point gap separating them from safety, catching up to Wolverhampton Wanderers seems highly unlikely.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Leicester City fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid netting the leveler.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Leicester City will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer, England, on Saturday, April 12, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Leicester Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Leicester Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Manchester Brighton vs Leicester Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Leicester Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Leicester Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.