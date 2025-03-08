Brighton vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham will both be aiming to extend their winning streaks when they clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League season continues this weekend with Gameweek 28. The latest fixtures will kick off with Nottingham Forest taking on Man City, followed by three matches, including Brighton's showdown with Fulham.

Under Fabian Hurzeler's guidance, Brighton & Hove Albion made an impressive start to the season, with the highly-rated manager quickly making his mark. However, their performances have been inconsistent over the past few months. Despite this, the Seagulls have recently rediscovered their form with a string of strong displays and are fired up.

Big Chance for Brighton

Hurzeler's squad is riding a three-match winning streak in the Premier League and heads into Saturday's clash following a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round. Meanwhile, Fulham also secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend, overcoming Manchester United in a penalty shootout after their match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Although the Cottagers have suffered a few unexpected losses in the Premier League recently, they remain on track for a top-half finish. Marco Silva's side currently sits ninth in the table, and with fourth-placed Manchester City just five points ahead, a push for a Champions League spot remains within reach.

In the reverse fixture, Fulham claimed a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, despite the Seagulls registering better overall statistics. Notably, Silva's men had only two shots on target but still managed to find the net three times.

