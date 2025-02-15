Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea will both be aiming for a vital win when they meet at the Amex Stadium this Friday, just days after their recent FA Cup encounter. The 2024/25 Premier League season continues with Gameweek 25, kicking off with a rare Friday night match.

Brighton & Hove Albion will face Chelsea in this round, following their recent clash in the FA Cup fourth round less than a week ago. Brighton have shown mixed form since a strong start under Fabian Hurzeler. While the young and talented manager initially impressed, the Seagulls have faced inconsistency in recent months, as evident from losses to Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea Aim to Change Things Around

Nonetheless, Brighton managed to bounce back with a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea in the FA Cup. As for Chelsea, the Blues had been making good strides under Enzo Maresca, but their promising season is at risk following their recent FA Cup exit.

With Bournemouth just three points behind in seventh place, Chelsea faces the threat of slipping down the table unless they find consistency. The advantage of focusing solely on Premier League matches may help them in the coming weeks.

In their previous meeting, Chelsea came from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1, with Cole Palmer scoring a remarkable four goals to secure the win.

Fabian Hurzeler is facing an injury dilemma as he prepares for Brighton & Hove Albion's upcoming match against Chelsea. The manager could be without up to eight key players for the fixture on Friday.

Hurzeler is particularly concerned about the fitness of captain Lewis Dunk, who sustained a rib injury during last week's FA Cup fourth-round match against Chelsea. Mats Wieffer (thigh) is still awaiting a late fitness test to assess his availability.

In contrast to his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart, Enzo Maresca has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Amex Stadium. However, the Chelsea manager will still be missing seven first-team players for Friday's match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and & Hove Albion and Chelsea will be played at American Express Stadium, Brighton, on Friday, February 14, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 1:30 PM IST (Feb 15).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.