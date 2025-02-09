Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A place in the FA Cup fifth round will be up for grabs when Brighton & Hove Albion take on Chelsea in the fourth round at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. The 2024/25 FA Cup continues this week with fourth-round fixtures, kicking off with Manchester United hosting Leicester City at Old Trafford on Friday.

Saturday's schedule includes ten matches, ending with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Chelsea at the Amex Stadium. Brighton made a solid start to their FA Cup campaign, winning 4-0 against Norwich City at Carrow Road. Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their spot in the fourth round with an thumping 5-0 win over Morecambe FC in the previous stage.

Another Test for Chelsea

However, the Blues have struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks, ending 2024 without a win in their last three games before managing just three wins in six matches this year. Their erratic form has effectively ruled them out of the Premier League title race, with any lingering hopes fading over the past few fixtures.

Brighton, on the other hand, have endured a rough patch in their last two games, failing to score while conceding a total of eight goals in heavy defeats to Everton and Nottingham Forest. This slump has likely been a source of frustration for manager Fabian Hürzeler, as opponents have capitalized on his team's vulnerabilities.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have faced each other once already this season, with the Blues overturning an early deficit to secure a 4-2 win, driven by Cole Palmer's remarkable four-goal performance.

That said, Brighton could be without as many as nine players for this match. Midfielders Mats Wieffer, Carlos Baleba, and Yasin Ayari are all racing against time to prove their fitness, while Pervis Estupiñán also remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be missing Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, and Benoît Badiashile due to injuries. Additionally, Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended by the FA following a failed drug test.

When and Where

The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at American Express Stadium, Brighton, England, on Feb 8, Saturday, at 8 PM BST/ 3 PM ET and 1:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. The Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.