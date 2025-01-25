Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten streak. Currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League, Brighton has not lost in their last six matches. However, many of these results have been draws, and they will be keen to convert those into victories.

Meanwhile, Everton, in the 16th place, are focused on avoiding relegation this season. The Toffees broke their losing streak with a win over Tottenham in their previous match and will be hoping to secure another positive outcome here. Everton must start earning more wins to maintain their Premier League status as a top-fight club.

Everton Look for a Win This Time

For their match against Everton, Brighton are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bart Verbruggen guarding the goal. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan will occupy the full-back positions, contributing both defensively and offensively. Jan Paul van Hecke will join Lewis Dunk in central defense.

In midfield, Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba will aim to regain possession and disrupt Everton's attacking play. Julio Enciso will play as the attacking midfielder, tasked with creating chances for the forwards. Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma will take up positions on the wings, while Joao Pedro will lead the attack.

Everton will set up in a 4-4-1-1 formation for their match, with Jordan Pickford in goal. Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko will be the full-backs, expected to contribute both defensively and in attack. James Tarkowski will partner Jarrad Branthwaite in central defense.

Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye will feature on the wings, bringing speed and creativity to the team. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye will occupy central midfield, providing defensive stability and physicality.

Beto will play as the attacking midfielder, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin will spearhead the attack for Everton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brighton and Everton will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer, on Saturday, January 25, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brighton vs Everton League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brighton vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brighton vs Everton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.