Bridal Lingerie Collection: The First Ever by Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's luxury lingerie line Savage X Fenty launched its first ever bridal lingerie collection and the designs and detailing on the sets are beautiful, appealing and outstanding.

From white sheer sets with floral intricacies and garter belts, to white corsets with silver hooks and cups with additional push ups that can be matched with stockings and floral thongs, the latest bridal collection took the brand to explore a whole new segment that remains to be tapped in the market.

The brand shared several pictures and videos of its latest bridal collection on Instagram vowing their fans to check out their styles before they walk the aisle with their partner and say the beautiful words 'I do'.

Stunning beauties such as Jessica Taylor Stevenson, Jackie Aina, Amy Luciani and other models posed for Savage X Fenty's new collection making their followers skip a heart beat with their sheer charisma.

Savage X Fenty Takes The World By Storm

Just recently, reports were doing the rounds that Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is looking out for investors to potentially upgrade the production of the brand making it reach to more women around the globe and talks are still on with investors and reports claim that the line might receive close to $100 million in funding.

However, the brand is yet to make an official announcement and the deal is yet to be finalized. It is also reported that Goldman Sachs is part of the talks and might fund Savage X Fenty as they see a brewing opportunity in Rihanna's business.

The round of investment comes at a time when women in America and the world are ditching the notion of the 'perfect body and perfect size' which ridiculed their natural personality for decades and are jumping ship to newer brands that supports women of all sizes calling them beautiful regardless of their figure.

Savage X Fenty gave other established lingerie giants a run for their money and took a major cut in their market share, all this, by simply making women of all sizes feel comfortable in their own skin, which the other major brands failed to realize about the changing times of womanhood.

The other established brands started off campaigns featuring women of all sizes and color but were late and missed boarding all women on to the ship.