Brian Covey the man who proved age doesn't matter when it comes to success

Brian Covey is a 43-year-old entrepreneur who is giving major goals. He is a former pro soccer player, member of Forbes Real Estate Council. His book comes out in Feb 2021. He is the host of The Brian Covey Show Podcast. He has also been a former US Olympic Team Member with the U17 and U23 teams. He has three kids with whom he loves to spend time. He loves to coach soccer, spend time with the family and visit his favourite vacation spot in Rosemary Beach FL.

How the journey in marketing and finance started

Brian had friends and parents in finance. He also enjoyed sales, marketing and finance. He has a leadership mindset. He focuses on personal growth and building championship teams. "Our current team has experienced tremendous growth from $200M to over $3B in annual fundings in less than 4 years. The correlations from sports to business are everywhere and how I lead", Brian remarked. Fitness and failure became masteries for Brian very early as his career was affected by the 2007 market crash just years after his Olympic team days came to an end, right when he was raising toddlers. He learned at an early age the power of mental toughness, visualization & how to leverage our energy to accelerate versus stopping. Brian has mastered the art of failure, the art of winning, and the art of staying fit. From being passed over for promotions, he has learned how to take lessons from his failures and successes. This led him to connect with his first business mentor. He believes in balance and health over all things.

What does Brian look forward to

It's Brian's mission with his new book, "Conversations with Covey", to highlight some of the most incredible stories he's gotten to share on his podcast, the Brian Covey Show. He wants to deliver a "conference in a book", with so many limitations in 2020, he hopes these stories will add inspiration, eliminate success fatigue and re-inspire many to go after their dreams. With so many walks of life, industries, races, and various upbringings represented in Conversations with Covey, each reader can likely see themselves in one of these profound messages.