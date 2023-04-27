Instagram Influencer Bri Teresi Guns Down Bud Light Cans and Boxes of Tampax in Protest of 'Woke Brands' [WATCH]

An Instagram model and social media influencer has joined in the boycott of Bud Light and Tampax by shooting at cases of the beer along with a line of Honey Birdette lingerie, while claiming companies that "Go Woke, Go Broke." Model and influencer Bri Teresi posted a video on Tuesday where she is seen shooting at Bud Lite cases much like Kid Rock.

The video shows a table full of Tampax sanitary products and Bud Light cans arranged in front of Honey Birdette lingerie as a sign of protest against the three companies. Teresi has earlier slammed Bud Light for partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Tampax for advertising tampons to trans females.

Total Boycott

In the video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Teresi took a rife to the three controversial companies, including the lingerie brand she just severed ties with for posting images of a non-binary model wearing a red bra, panties, and girder-belt.

Teresi has earlier criticized Bud Light for working with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Tampax for promoting tampons to trans women.

Teresi shouted, "Go Woke, Go Broke," before hurling her frustration at the products on an improvised table atop two barrels.

"I'm shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight. These companies have all gone woke!" Teresi said in a reply to her original video.

"Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y'all know about Bud Light."

Teresi was referencing Bud Light's controversial association with Mulvaney, who received a customized beer can with her face for the March Madness advertisement.

The model, who has amassed more than a million followers on Instagram and Twitter, has been outspoken against companies that use non-biological women to promote goods targeted largely at women.

Furious and Aggressive

Teresi, a former model for Honey Birdette, slammed the luxury lingerie company and vowed to never work again with it earlier this month when it released an advertisement showing trans model Jake Dupree wearing a three-piece set of its upscale underwear.

Teresi called Honey Birdette's use of Dupree in an advertising "pure misogyny" and told Fox News that by giving ad space to a biological male, the company had deprived a woman of a job.

"I was definitely surprised when Honey Birdette decided to post this image of a biological male modeling women's lingerie," Teresi told Fox Business earlier this week. "When I saw this I was infuriated because I knew a woman had been robbed of the opportunity and a job and I find it absolutely hysterical that this brand claims to be 'by women, for women' yet is robbing women of opportunities."

She also pointed out that Honey Birdette's bio on Instagram previously said it was "by women, for women," but now reads "a luxury lingerie brand for all!"

Teresi, who claimed to have worked with the company for three years and worn roughly $40,000 worth of their products, said she was "infuriated" by the choice of the company.

Teresi joins other celebrities and politicians in publicly denouncing Bud Light for its controversial alliance with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer.

On Monday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the launch of "Real Women of Politics" koozies. "Real women don't have to fake it," the former White House press secretary said in the release of the ad.

One of the first public figures to express their discontent with the beer's advertising campaign was singer Kid Rock, who lined up and fired at numerous cases of Bud Light.

Travis Tritt, a country music performer, announced he would "delete all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider" after Rock.

Two of Bud Light's top executives were placed on leave after the first outcry, while "Ultra Right Beer" was expected to reach $1 million in sales after only 12 days of operation.